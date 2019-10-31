Soapy Group up for Brand award

Pocklington marketing agency The Soapy Group is celebrating after being shortlisted in the Best Micro Business category at the Brand Yorkshire awards 2019.

The announcement comes as the company heads towards the end of another whirlwind year, having gained a number of major accounts including Vangarde Shopping Park and UK mortgage broker Linear Financial Solutions in the last 12 months.

The Soapy Group is a family-run marketing firm that’s grown from the directors’ dining room table to a five-strong team working with the likes of Cancer Research UK, model railway heavyweights Metcalfe Models and York-based Wall of Sound.

Acquiring the marketing account for Vangarde Shopping Park gained a huge amount of kudos for The Soapy Group in 2019.

In the first three months, the firm injected a huge creative boost into the retail park’s brand, growing the online audience by nearly 50%.

Creative director Sophie Metcalfe said: “2019 has been a really exciting year for the team. We take a huge amount of pride in the quality of work we are able to produce for all our clients.

“Our aim is to provide top class marketing strategy to SMEs ready to take the next step in growth. Being shortlisted for such a prestigious business award shows we really punch above our weight. I could not be prouder of our achievements”

The Brand Yorkshire awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, December 5 in Harrogate.