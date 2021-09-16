SimplyTrak’s new website as firm expands

Ian Wood, managing director at Simplytrak.

Simplytrak, which is based on York Road, has grown exponentially in the last few years gaining more practical franchisees within the courier and fleet management sector, now partnering with well-known platform providers the company has taken on new hires to support continued expansion plans.

Following a recent rebrand, the company launched a new website to support the promotion of new software solutions including camera telematics and auto-immobilising systems, alongside SimplySecure a totally bespoke anti-theft system.

Having employed three new staff members the team is now moving from remote working back into the office.

Based within a Wesleyan chapel, Simplytrak House is home to SAAS Global (the company’s holding group) and Forward and Thinking (sister company).

Ian Wood, managing director said: “It’s been a challenging yet exciting 18 months. Back in March 2020 the sky seemed to be falling in on the business world.

“A year and a half later and the company is in good health with everything pointing towards us celebrating a strong 2021 now.