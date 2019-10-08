Rolawn recruits more office staff

Seaton Ross-based turf manufacturer Rolawn Limited is continuing to grow with eight new head office staff joining the company over the past few months.

The appointments reflect the desire to strengthen key areas of the business in readiness for future developments.

Chris Matson.

The company welcomed Chris Matson to the newly created board position of executive director. This is a main board position and includes responsibility for human resources, finance, IT and company secretary duties, as well as Rolawn’s two workshops. Elsewhere, the business has continued to fill roles in its warehouse and workshops to fulfil customer demand.

Paul Dawson, managing director at Rolawn said: “After sustained growth we have a really positive outlook ahead. The new talent and skills that these appointments bring to the business is an essential part of achieving our plans and continuing our drive for the creativity and innovation that will help us meet future customer needs.”