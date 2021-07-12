Report highlights green jobs skills needs and the next steps to recovery following pandemic

The Local Skills Report sets out a framework as to exactly how the LEP, education providers and local authorities can work together.

The LEP’s Local Skills Report discusses future skills needs – highlighting the local area as national centre for excellence in terms of clean energy – as well as the need for decarbonising heavy industry – recommending developing skills training to ensure local people are qualified to work within these vital sectors.

The report underscores offshore wind, biomass, biofuels, and low carbon hydrogen all as key sectors.

The report also sets out the current skills priorities for the local economy – such as reskilling and upskilling of employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic to enable them to find work – as well as helping people develop more digital skills and retaining more young people to work in our region.

James Newman, chair of HEY LEP, said: “The Local Skills Report provides some great information to help and influence individuals, employers and education and training providers to recognise the opportunities and challenges that face those in Hull and East Yorkshire.

“Our region has a good story to tell and we have a compelling case for further investment in skills, which coupled with the right culture, our natural assets and access to an available workforce, will ensure that the requirement for more highly skilled jobs from our new industries, will be met by local residents.

“The actions included in Local Skills Report will help inform the development of the HEY LEP’s Employment and Skills Strategy, which the new Employment and Skills Board will be taking forward over the coming months. This will be done by bringing together employers, skills providers and key local stakeholders to better understand and resolve the skills and recruitment challenges within the Hull and East Yorkshire region.”

Abdul Bathin, regional lead at the Careers and Enterprise Company, said: “The world of education and skills is challenging and the pace of change is rapid. Helping young people to navigate the job market following the impact of Covid-19 will be vital.

“The HEY LEP’s Local Skills report brings together an analysis of the areas skills priorities and includes a number of actions to help retain and attract young people, including strengthening careers pathways and rolling out the Quality in Careers Standards to more schools, which will help support young people to achieve the skills needed for their future careers.”