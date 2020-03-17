Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards ceremony is cancelled

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council have taken the decision to postpone this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).

The awards ceremony was due to take place at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, March 19.

Many businesses across the East Riding were nominated for a REYTA and due to head to the popular venue.

A spokesman said: “The decision has been made to ensure both councils can focus staff and resources on service delivery and to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as circumstances change.

“Both councils will continue to keep everyone involved in this year’s REYTAs updated about the awards through the Visit Hull & East Yorkshire (VHEY) tourism partnership.

“Attendees, short-listed finalists and sponsors of the REYTAs will be contacted in due course and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”