Raisthorpe Distillery to open new store at York Designer Outlet

Raisthorpe’s operations director Oliver Medforth outside the new shop.

The new store will sell the distillery’s locally produced, award-winning gins and Yorkshire Tonics, as well as a range of other spirits and locally produced beers.

After a busy 16 months during lockdown which saw the company switch its focus from selling its products through retail and events to online, the new store represents a vote of confidence in retail.

The store will welcome customers as Raisthorpe gears up for its busiest sales period in the run up to Christmas.

Raisthorpe’s operations director Oliver Medforth said: “Our usual routes to market closed down completely during the pandemic so the past 16 months have seen us market our products via our website.

“Gin’s popularity continues to soar and we are so pleased to be able to get back to face-to-face interactions with our customers.