Prestigious award joy for Phoenix company

Phoenix managing director Samantha Mudd, Keith Martin (Sales Director) and Becky Wilson (Microsoft Licensing Practice Lead).

Following its work to support and enable the rapid acceleration of digital transformation in the UK public sector when it was most needed, Phoenix is the first solely public sector partner to be awarded Microsoft’s coveted ‘Partner of the Year’ award.

Microsoft’s Partner of the Year award acknowledges its partners’ outstanding achievements and innovations by selecting winners based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

Keith Martin, sales director at Phoenix, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition as it is a clear reflection of the importance of what we’ve delivered for the UK public sector over what has been a challenging 12-months.”

Managing director Samantha Mudd added: “This coveted award is tremendously valuable for our staff as it provides a platform to continue our work serving the sectors we have been involved with for over three decades, and demonstrates how we have evolved to become a modern and relevant Microsoft partner for UK public sector.

“Not only can we feel proud about what we have achieved as a northern-based partner, but it is total validation that our strategy is right, and we will continue to grow, prosper, and invest in areas where we have seen high demand.”

“As well as recognising our outstanding business achievements, this award also acknowledges the transformation we have undergone to engage with our staff to create a thriving culture and deliver on societal causes that are important to us all.”