Poultry business lands two industry awards

The team at an East Yorkshire poultry business is celebrating after winning two industry awards.

Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry beat stiff competition from Chippindale Foods and Joice and Hill Poultry to win Poultry Business of the Year, and the manager of sister company, Clive Soanes Broilers’ flagship farm, Graham Bell won Unit Manager of the Year award at the National Egg and Poultry Awards.

Cricketing broadcaster Jonathan Agnew hosted the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside Hotel on London, where 13 awards were handed out covering all aspects of the industry.