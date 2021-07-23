Pocklington’s I Love Zero shop moving to new, larger premises on Market Street following green shoots of success

I Love Zero is truly a family affair run by Theresa Brindley, a former school teacher and her partner Paul Cusick.

The business, which is moving to 69a Market Street, offers customers an alternative to buying their dry and household goods from supermarkets in packaging.

The concern is truly a family affair run by Theresa Brindley and her partner Paul Cusick. Theresa and Paul’s children Jessica, Thomas and Rosie are also involved and have been helping to prepare the new shop for opening.

Sisters Jessica and Rosie have even launched their own soya candle brand “Bear and Roo” – based on their nicknames as small children.

Theresa said: “We are delighted with the success of the shop in such a short period of time. The move to the new shop will give us the opportunity to increase the stock we offer and give more choice to a growing ethically conscious community.”

Paul added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming customers into the new store.

“We want them to know we have put a lot of time into sourcing our suppliers to make sure they share our values so that they can shop with us with confidence.”