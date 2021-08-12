Pocklington’s Age UK shop appealing for quality goods to keep the shelves stocked
Pocklington’s Age UK shop is appealing for unwanted items to help keep its shelves stocked.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 7:30 am
In particular, the shop needs quality goods such as clothing and accessories, gifts, small household items, and shoes.
Matt Turton, shop manager, said: “Since reopening we have enjoyed welcoming back local residents and we’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic support from the community. Customers old and new have visited the shop helping to boost sales and providing us with an extraordinary amount of donations, for which we are extremely grateful.
“However, we need those donations to keep coming.”