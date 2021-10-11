Pocklington company starts recruitment campaign following overseas success

Detectamet continues to grow, helped by its overseas operations.

From a start-up business established in 2003, Detectamet has grown exponentially.

The food safety specialists has experienced a rapid transformation over the last few years, helped by oversees sites opening in the US, Canada, Australia and Germany, and a rise in the importance of food security and safety.

This growth has led to a variety of job opportunities within the business, particularly in manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Detectamet is looking for ambitious, diligent, hands-on candidates that can join its Pocklington-based team.

Sean Smith, CEO of Detectamet, said: “We’re delighted at the growth we’ve experienced in recent years, and the local community has been a huge contributor to that.

“We’re excited to promote these Pocklington-based career opportunities and continue to bring our products to food and drink factories right across the globe.

“Candidates, if appropriate, can train for apprenticeships in either manufacturing or warehouse operations. The apprenticeships, certified by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, will be fully funded by Detectamet, and will include 1 day per week as training. They must have a keen eye for detail and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.”

Alongside the full-time positions available, Detectamet is also willing to consider flexible hours (including weekend work) for staff who are not available for full-time roles.