Pocklington building site manager wins NHBC Pride in the Job accolade
A Pocklington-based Vistry Yorkshire site manager has received a NHBC Pride in the Job Award.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:50 pm
John Firth, from Wilberforce Park, one of four in the region to pick up the accolade, has now won the award over three consecutive years and the Seal of Excellence accolade last year.
Vistry regional build director Simon Cruise said: “This is fantastic news for us as a business and for our great site managers, all of whom show real determination and a professional commitment to the job.
“We look forward to the next stages of the competition and wish our already worthy winners the very best of luck.”