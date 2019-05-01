Pock Industrial Estate units almost ready

Work to build new warehouse and office units at Pocklington Industrial Estate is almost complete.

York-based construction company Lindum will hand over two new buildings to developer AV Hessel in June.

This latest development is situated in the centre of Pocklington Business Park and includes five units.

The largest of these provides approximately 7,000 sq ft and will become the new headquarters for Minerva, a local company which employs around 30 people and specialises in the aftercare and repair of domestic appliances.

The building will provide high quality office space and a warehouse.

The other four units are 1,500 sq ft each and have been designed specifically for small businesses or start ups, wanting affordable space with a strong modern image.

One of these units has already been reserved.

John Burley, who acts for A V Hessel, said that he was very pleased with the quality of the build and Lindum’s management of the project, which had been very professional.

Lindum director James Nellist said: “This is the first time we’ve worked with AV Hessel and we hope it is a relationship which continues to develop as they realise their ambition for land on the Pocklington Industrial Estate.

“The project has progressed well and has been delivered smoothly, while the units are modern in design but complement their surroundings.

“The four start-up units are speculative development and are suitably sized to meet the needs of new or existing small local businesses in the area.”