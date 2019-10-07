Planning to be cream of the crop

An iconic ice cream product has been brought back to life following an absence of close to two decades.

Burgess Ice Cream Ltd re-started production in the Summer – and a former employee who worked at the company for almost 17 years is at the forefront of the re-launch.

Richard Wilson, general manager of Burgess Ice Cream Ltd, worked at the original ice cream factory in Market Weighton in the 1990s until it closed in around 2005.

This factory was built as a result of a company expansion to meet customer demands as people started investing in freezers during the 1970s.

Mr Wilson said he is extremely passionate about the brand and was delighted to project manage the implementation of a new factory in Shiptonthorpe.

The latest factory started production in July, producing the much-loved original butter and double cream vanilla dairy ice creams plus a number of other popular flavours.

The company is supplying many well-known restaurants, cafes, bars, farm shops and market gardens, including the very popular Langlands Garden Centre.

Mr Wilson said: “The original ice cream contained synthetic vanilla but we are using Madagascan vanilla as well as natural flavours and colours in all our products.

“Our customers deserve the best ingredients.

“One of the key selling points of Burgess dairy ice cream is our two vanilla dairy ice creams, one made with butter, the other made with double cream.

“We are currently concentrating on six flavours – vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint choc chip, rum and raisin and raspberry ripple.

“These available to buy in 4.75-litre, two-litre and one-litre tubs, and 125ml pots.

“Lemon curd and salted caramel are expected to be next flavours on offer.

“There is a lot of goodwill and nostalgia out there towards Burgess ice cream. We have called on establishments where junior chefs are now head chefs and are delighted to hear from us again.”

For more information and enquires about stocking Burgess Ice Cream email Richard@burgessicecream.co.uk or visit www.burgessicecream.co.uk.