Phoenix lands global award for excellence

Phoenix Software, based in Pocklington, has won the 2019 Microsoft Global Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide.

Phoenix was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modern Workplace Transformation.

Sam Mudd, managing director at Phoenix, said: “The Team here at Phoenix feel highly honoured and joyous at winning such a prestigious award and we would like to thank all our staff who have made this possible.

“Many of our Public Sector customers have really embraced the idea of a modern workplace and we are proud to be able to help them make this a reality and deliver truly transformation change to their staff, students, patients and citizens that they serve.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp, said: “It’s an honour to recognise finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards.

“These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world.

“I’m honoured to congratulate each winner and finalist.”