Opticians thank customers over specs appeal generosity

A LOCAL opticians is celebrating a major boost for its charity campaign to help the people of Zambia to see clearly after collecting more than 3,500 pairs of unwanted glasses from its customers last year.

Working with Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at the Specsavers store in Pocklington have shown their generosity by bringing a fantastic number of old glasses to the store for donation.

All the collected glasses are recycled and the money made is used to help provide eyecare in developing countries.

Rob Winlow, store director at Specsavers in Pocklington said: ‘We would like to thank all of our customers who helped us on this project and please do keep bringing in your glasses.

“Every single one will make a difference.

“In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, such as the UK, it is easy to take our vision for granted. In the developing world, the provision of optical services has a real impact on peoples’ lives.

“So check your drawers and dig down the back of the sofa – your unwanted specs can go to good use.”

Visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/pocklington to find out more about the Pocklington store.