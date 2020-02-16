One Stop Business Finance expansion

SME funding specialist One Stop Business Finance has completed a major investment programme to increase office space ahead of projected growth.

The self-funded £100,000 capital programme at OBSF’s base ‘The Cow Shed’ in Laytham has boosted office space by 150%, which has ensured it can accommodate additional team members in operational and management roles.

One Stop Business Finance managing director Andrew Mackenzie said: “Completing the expansion of our offices after a four-month building project is a fantastic way to kick off 2020 which is set to be a really exciting year for our business.”