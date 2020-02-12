New shop opens at Bishop Wilton

After an extensive 18-month project that included raising funds, selling shares and totally redesigning the interior of a building, residents in Bishop Wilton have finally managed to open their new community shop.

The venture is a community shop developed, renovated and run by a team of more than 70 volunteers.

It has been spearheaded by a volunteer committee gathering support along the way to bring this project to fruition.

The village lost its privately owned shop in 2017 but people felt so strongly the village had lost a lifeline and something had to be done.

The Bishop Wilton Community Shop sells a wide range of local produce, essential items, gifts, newspapers and has a cafe area and mezzanine floor which is going to be a community space.

The opening day saw many villagers pop in for groceries and a chat in the café as well as the whole of Bishop Wilton Primary School paying a visit in the afternoon.

Vice chair of the committee, Sally Smith, said: “A village shop is vital for groceries and daily purchases but it’s much more than that.

“It’s part of the community, it’s a meeting place, it’s communication, it’s a jigsaw piece in the whole village community that we just couldn’t lose.

“The shop will establish itself over the next two months before a grand opening at the end of March.

“Meanwhile, people can pay a visit, follow the new project on social media, or even join the growing community of volunteers.

“Watch this space!”