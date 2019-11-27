New office at Phoenix as company expands

Pocklington-based Phoenix Software has opened its new sales office as part of a million-pound investment at its premises ahead of more future growth.

The move completes a year of success, after the company won the 2019 Microsoft Global Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year Award in July.

Phoenix Software has gone through rapid expansion and transformation over the last two years, since it was acquired by the Altron Group.

Clare Metcalfe, operations director at Phoenix Software, said: “The team here at Phoenix feel proud to have had the investment made in their new sales office and we will continue our redevelopment of the rest of the premises.

“It is important that we provide all our staff with pleasant and inspirational working environment.”