New Indie Pock Facebook hub created to promote local services and shops in Pocklington

The Indie Pock logo was designed by local tattoo artist Vesso Alexiev.

‘Indie Pock’ which stands for Independent Pocklington, is a new business hub created to support local shops and services in the area.

The Facebook page is free for business to join and promotes and celebrates Pocklington’s extensive range of local, independent shops and services.

A spokesperson for Indie Pock said: “As more people are moving into – and visiting – the area, the Facebook page aims to notify, share and celebrate some of the great things happening locally.

The Indie Pock logo was designed by local tattoo artist Vesso Alexiev.The Indie Pock logo was designed by local tattoo artist Vesso Alexiev.

“Businesses can sign up for free to join the page and anyone can scroll through to see what’s around and message the individual businesses if they want more information.

“It is a positive, proactive move by local business for local business and aims to support and celebrate our vibrant, independent town.

“Vesso Alexiev, the local tattoo artist, designed the Indie Pock logo.”