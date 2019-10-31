New Hands that Heal clinic opens in Pocklington

East Yorkshire physiotherapy entrepreneur Lisa Wiles has opened a flagship clinic on the former Montessori School site near Pocklington.

Her Hands that Heal business, which also has clinics in Hull and South Cave, as well as an existing base at Pocklington Rugby Club, has doubled in size over the past two years, and needed larger premises to cope with demand.

The clinic, which opened last month, features a skilled team of physiotherapists and specialist sports masseurs, and was based in rooms at the Pocklington Rugby Club site where it has looked after its athletes since 2007.

Lisa hopes to double the size of the business again within the next five years.

The factors that have seen her business surge in recent years include a growing elderly population wanting a combination of help overcoming problems, staying ‘younger for longer’, and a growing ‘keep-fit-and-healthy culture’.

Lisa and her skilled team work with leading names from the world of sport, including Hull’s Olympic champion boxer Luke Campbell, internattional GB triathlete Isaac Hulse and Hull-based international squash ace Fiona Moverley.

As well as working with athletes, Lisa’s 10-strong team of highly-skilled practitioners have worked in a range of healthcare settings, including the NHS, and can help patients with everything from chronic back pain to frequent headaches, work-related injury and post-surgery rehabilitation.

Lisa explained that her fundamental passion is simply giving people their lives back by helping them to regain movement and overcome any pain problems they experience.

Lisa said: ““I’m fortunate to have a loyal client base and a fantastic team, who pride themselves on offering outstanding physiotherapy that genuinely changes people’s lives.”