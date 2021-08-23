New faces at One Stop Business Finance

One Stop Business Finance’s new business development managers Steve Norton and Kelly West, with MD Andrew Mackenzie and business development director (BDM) Rebecca Ennis, newly recruited BDM Sarah Aylward and Carey Scargill (BDM for the Yorkshire region).

One Stop Business Finance has grown its business development team from four to seven, with the appointment of Steve Norton, Sarah Aylward and Kelly West.

They will serve a growing client base chiefly across the Midlands and East Anglia, where – like all parts of the UK – the company is ideally placed to meet the pent-up demand from SMEs who often find it difficult to obtain finance solutions from mainstream banks.

The firm has also promoted Rebecca Ennis to business development director to head its client-facing team.

She said: “I am very excited about the medium and long-term expansion plans we have for the business. This is just the beginning, but what a great beginning it is.