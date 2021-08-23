New faces at One Stop Business Finance
Yorkshire-based independent SME funding specialist One Stop Business Finance, which is based at Laytham near Bubwith, has completed a major programme of investment to support its growth plans which has significantly increased the size of its UK-wide business development team.
One Stop Business Finance has grown its business development team from four to seven, with the appointment of Steve Norton, Sarah Aylward and Kelly West.
They will serve a growing client base chiefly across the Midlands and East Anglia, where – like all parts of the UK – the company is ideally placed to meet the pent-up demand from SMEs who often find it difficult to obtain finance solutions from mainstream banks.
The firm has also promoted Rebecca Ennis to business development director to head its client-facing team.
She said: “I am very excited about the medium and long-term expansion plans we have for the business. This is just the beginning, but what a great beginning it is.
“We have such a strong, bright team bringing a vast array of skills to the whole business and, of course, to other businesses that we do and will collaborate with, so I can’t wait for the results to show.”