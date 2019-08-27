New face at rapeseed oil firm

A farm-based business in Thixendale has bolstered its 13-strong team with the appointment of an additional member of staff.

The new position of dispatch and stock control manager at Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil sees Khaled Abdulgani take on a full-time role at the artisan producer as he assists the production team.

Mr Abdulgani, who lives in York, joined from alcohol free beer brand Cipher and is responsible for all elements of dispatch and stock control for the Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and Charlie and Ivy’s range of oils, dressings and dippers.

Adam Palmer, who founded the business with wife Jennie in 2008, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Khaled to the team here at North Breckenholme Farm.”