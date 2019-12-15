New concrete plant opens at Ashcourt site

The Ashcourt Group, the family- run company specialising in construction, aggregates, haulage and civil engineering, has opened its new concrete plant in Pocklington.

Ashcourt has been supplying concrete since 2016 from its plant in Hull and is now expanding its reach to Pocklington where it has recently opened another state-of-the-art concrete production facility.

The new plant is located on Halifax Way, just off from York Road, and sits alongside Ashcourt’s future head offices.

The firm said that the new location allows easy access for customers based within a 20-mile radius.

An Ashcourt spokesman said: “Pocklington is an obvious location choice due to the site’s proximity to neighbouring Leeds and York.

“We are hoping that the new concrete plant will encourage more businesses to visit Pocklington for their construction needs.

“The new plant is also offering concrete collection, delivery, and pump hire to customers.

“All standard mixes of concrete are available and in addition to these we will be offering:

○ Ashcourt premium flow

○ Traditional sand cement screed

○ Self levelling screed

○ High strength early setting concretes

“The new Pocklington plant has a number of trucks available ranging from minimix up to 8.0m3 in capacity, and a fleet in excess of 20 vehicles is available for any large contracts.”