New arrival at Harrowells

One of Yorkshire’s best-known agricultural solicitors has joined East and North Yorkshire law firm Harrowells as a consultant solicitor.

Jenni Bartram, a long-standing member of the Agricultural Law Association and former president of the Yorkshire Law Society, will advise clients across the firm’s network, including at Pocklington.

She qualified as a solicitor in 1981 and has extensive experience in many areas of law involving farm businesses and landowners including partnerships, wills, taxation and succession planning .

She said: “I am delighted to join Harrowells as the firm is developing a dedicated and very able team with depth and ability to look after the agricultural sector. I look forward to supporting them.”