More new firms formed during 2019, new stats show

Latest statistics show that the East Riding saw an increase in the number of new company formations during 2019 compared to the previous year.

Despite political and economic uncertainty during the year, 3,258 new companies were registered in the county compared to 3,195 during 2018, representing an increase of 2.0%.

This brings the total number of registered companies in the East Riding to 25,383, up from 24,661 at the end of 2018 – which equates to 2.9% growth.

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct, said: “It is a significant achievement that the East Riding has seen an increase in the number of new company formations during 2019, compared to the previous 12 months.

“This is against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty which has presented considerable challenges to businesses across a number of sectors.”

○ To see a more detailed picture of company formations in the East Riding Of Yorkshire visit: https://www.informdirect.co.uk/company-formations-2019/east-riding-of-yorkshire/