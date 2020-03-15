McDonald’s staff thank generous customers after raising £3,310

Local McDonald’s franchisee Mike O’Reilly and his team at the restaurant in Shiptonthorpe have raised £3,310 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK in the past year.

The Shiptonthorpe restaurant raised the huge sum through generous donations made by the customers into the collection boxes in the restaurant and the drive thru and via a number of events.

Mr O’Reilly said: “Year after year it amazes me how kind and generous the people of Shiptonthorpe are.

“Many customers put their loose change in the collection boxes after paying for their orders and it really does add up. We’re proud to have raised a total of more than £3,300 which will make a big difference to families in need at a difficult time across the country.

“I’d like to thank all our customers who have donated and also thank our staff who have held various fundraising events at the restaurant throughout the year.”