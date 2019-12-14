Mavericks junior football team thanks sponsors for their support

Newly formed junior football team Mavericks United U11s, which plays at Barmby Moor, has achieved fantastic support from numerous local organisations and businesses.

Thanks to the support of Lewis Tree Surgery, K&K Brickwork Ltd, Acorn Gallery, Irwin Mitchell, and Whitaker’s Chocolate the club has been able to supply the children with new kits and equipment for the 19/20 season.

The newly formed Mavericks United U11s team has been supplied with new equipment thanks to the support of a number of sponsors.

Ben Andrews, a spokesman for Mavericks United, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all of these fantastic companies that have supported us in building this brand new junior club.”

○ Send your community stories and photographs to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk to see them featured in the Pocklington Post.

The reporters love to see your success stories.