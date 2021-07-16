Lovingly restored granary in Yorkshire Wolds becomes luxury holiday let venue

Sarah and Becky Soanes outside Kipling House Barn.

Over the last few years, Sarah and Andrew Soanes have overseen the conversion of the disused farm building at Kipling House Farm near Middleton on the Wolds to create Kipling House Barn.

Kipling House Barn welcomed its first guests earlier this month, in line with Covid-19 restrictions. It comprises eight luxury en-suite bedrooms spread over two floors, living areas with panoramic views, a large fully equipped kitchen and a walled, landscaped garden and courtyard area featuring a hot tub with garden views.

It will be run by Mrs Soanes, with the help of her daughter, Becky.

The panoramic views at Kipling House Barn.

Mrs Soanes said: “The farm’s old granary had long since been redundant, but the building was too beautiful to be lying idle, so we decided to start the journey to convert it into a spacious, luxury self-catering holiday let to sleep up to 19 people.

“Thanks to the tireless work by talented local builders and craftsmen, the barn has been lovingly and sympathetically restored and retains many original features including solid oak beams and vaulted ceilings.

“Situated in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds between Howden and Bridlington, Kipling House Barn is ideally situated to explore East and North Yorkshire’s cities, villages, countryside and coastlines and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the area.