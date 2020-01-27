Little cheer as pub trade falls in East Riding

The East Riding saw a drop in its pub trade last year, figures reveal, despite the number of locals across the UK rising for the first time in over a decade.

Industry bodies have cautiously welcomed the national increase, but have called for tax breaks to ensure the survival of the “great British pub”.

Office for National Statistics data shows that the pumps were pouring at around 270 public houses in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2019 – a drop from the previous year, when there were 285.

In 2007, there were 355 boozers open in the area.

The introduction of the smoking ban in the same year, the impact of the Great Recession and a rise in alcohol duty in 2008 have all been blamed for landlords calling last orders since.

Across the UK, a 1% rise in the numbers of establishments last year to just over 39,000 was the first increase since 2007, when the figure stood at 51,000. The number of small pubs – those with fewer than 10 employees – also rose for the first time since 2002.

National chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale Nik Antona “cautiously” welcomed the fact that pubs – especially smaller ones – appeared to be bouncing back after years of closures.

He said: “Unfortunately pubs continue to close across the country, particularly in small or rural communities.”

Camra is calling on the Government to review business rates and lower the tax rate on beer sold in pubs.

In 2007, the average pub in the UK employed five people. Now, the figure stands at eight.

In the East Riding, a similar trend has been seen, with the average pub employing eight staff in 2019, up from five in 2007.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We’re committed to giving pubs support, which is why we will be cutting their bills in half through the business rates retail discount plus further support with a new pubs relief.”