Last chance to win REYTAs

Tourism businesses across East Yorkshire are being urged not to miss out on the chance to grab an industry “Oscar” and put themselves firmly in the spotlight.

The ‘go for glory’ fanfare was sounded by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire’s acting tourism manager Will Hall with the deadline for this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards – the REYTAs – fast approaching.

The deadline to enter, which can be done free and online at www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta, is Monday January 20, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.

Already, entries are up compared to last year, thanks to a simplified entry process coupled with the fact that the awards can now be a route to national recognition.

Mr Hall said: “With less than two weeks to go we would hate anyone to miss out on what has become recognised as the best event of its kind in Yorkshire.

“We have introduced new categories this year so that our awards mirror the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2020 and eligible winners of a REYTA will be automatically put forward, which could see them judged the best in the country.”

This year’s REYTAs boast 16 categories in total and new for 2020 are the Remarkable Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award, which will recognise tourism businesses providing truly memorable visitor experiences for everyone, particularly those with accessibility requirements, and the Remarkable Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, which recognises tourism businesses committed to being sustainable, responsible and ethical in how they operate and interact with customers, the wider community and the environment.

In addition to the new categories, the REYTAs honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

Judging will take place via independent panels and mystery shopping, ahead of the finals night, which this year returns to the Bridlington Spa on Thursday, March 19.

During the evening all short-listed business will be showcased with their own video film produced for the evening by VHEY.