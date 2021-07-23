Investment at Nisa store leads to soaring sales

The revamped Nisa store in Pocklington has seen sales increase by around 75%.

The Covid pandemic led to commuter footfall dropping dramatically at Pocklington Services but at the same time local people started using the store for their groceries, leading to an increase in shopper numbers.

Over the past year, sales have increased by almost 75%.

Substantial investment saw major changes being introduced, paving the way for more chilled and frozen products to be added to the range and an expanded grocery range.

Umar Patel, director at Brookfield Retail Limited, which owns the East Yorkshire site, said the whole focus of the store has changed in response to customer demand.

He said: “When lockdown happened last year, local people started coming into the store because they saw that they didn’t have to queue, and they felt safe.

“We were getting lots of new customers and they wanted good quality, fresh products.

“The promotions worked well but we knew if we wanted to retain the new customers, we needed to give them a store and a range that they loved.

“People are using the store as a destination shop now because we are offering them the range that they need. Shoppers are coming in and filling their baskets and since the refurbishment we have been getting busier and busier.