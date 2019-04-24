House building at highest level in a decade with 1,130 homes completed, figures reveal

House building in the East Riding is at its highest level for a decade, official figures reveal.

However, industry experts have warned that a mismanaged Brexit could hit developers with labour shortages and higher material prices.

The latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows that 1,130 houses were completed in 2018, the highest figure since 2008. This is 18% higher than in 2017, when 960 new builds were completed.

In the East Riding, private developers funded 85% of all new homes. Housing associations paid for the rest.

Alongside completed homes, building started on a further 1,410 sites in the area between January and December 2018, up from 1,080 during the same period in 2017.

Nationally, new home completions are on the rise.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, put the increase down to the Government improving conditions for developers.

