Horse stud moves into Market Weighton area

A successful horse stud has moved from Northumberland to just outside of Market Weighton.

Glenwood Stud, owned Rob and Valerie Williams, moved to the area in 2018 and they have spent the winter months settling in.

The stud has 25 stallions covering all equine disciplines. The venue’s offering includes top showjumping and dressage lines.

Glenwood’s services also include fully qualified and experienced AI technician, AI or natural covering, embryo transfer, fully equipped lab, indoor and outdoor school , individual paddocks, indoor horse walker, mares taken for foaling, washbox and livery services to suit owners and horse/pony.

Other services include, weekly farrier, vet, CCTV, lessons in dressage and showjumping.

Val Williams said: “It has taken over the winter to settle in and to set up, but we are now thrilled to be able to accept mares for foaling, and covering via AI or natural, by either our stallions or outside stallions.

“We are new to the area and are very excited to welcome both new and old clients to our superb new facilities, which include a fully equipped AI lab, collection facilities, indoor horse walker, and both indoor and outdoor schools.

“We are planning an open day later in the year, but in the meantime, we welcome visitors to come along to meet our stallions and see our facilities.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us to arrange a visit, or to discuss your breeding plans.”

○ Visit www.glenwoodstud.co.uk to more out more information.