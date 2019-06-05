Home Fit opens new showroom

This Friday (June 7) sees the opening of a brand new state-of-the-art showroom in Pocklington by Home Fit UK Ltd.

Home Fit UK is relocating from its premises in Market Weighton to the new showroom at Broadhelm Business Park in Pocklington as a result of continued expansion and it outgrowing the current premises.

Inside the new showroom. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The company is celebrating its 15th anniversary which makes the opening of the new showroom even more special and signifies its continued commitment and re-investment into the local community and economy.

The company said this has only been possible because of level of support from the local customers and their repeat business and referrals, which has been the core of the business and it wishes to really thank them for that.

It hopes to attract new business in the new location, but said it is important that their existing and previous customers see this as a commitment to providing them with even better product choices for their future home improvements.

The showroom features a host of home improvement products, which includes; kitchens, bathrooms, fitted bedrooms, flooring, tiling, fireplaces, stoves and much more.

A well-known and trusted company in the area, Home Fit UK remains a family owned business.

It was started by the Swanborough family who have more than 40 years’ experience in the construction industry.

As successful house builders and developers the firm’s owners saw a local need for people who wanted to improve their homes rather than move, but that often proved very difficult.

Home Fit UK was set up to provide a ‘complete one-stop service’ to reduce the stress and handle all the services and products you would need.

Fenton Swanborough said: “Customer service has always been at the forefront of what we do and delivering a professional high-class personal service with honesty and integrity is crucial to us.

“With a workforce of over 25, we have everything from a dedicated management, sales and support team to fully qualified and registered, builders, joiners, plumbers and electricians, to name a few, employed direct from the local community.”

The new showroom itself showcases so many more exclusive products than most but what sets them apart especially from your everyday kitchen or bathroom showrooms is not just the variety of additional products, it’s that all their products are all supported by their in-house management and installation teams.

Home Fit is inviting residents to its open weekend on the Friday, June 7(12pm to 7pm) and Saturday, June 8 (10am to 4pm), with a local celebrity chef cooking demonstration from Peter Sidwell. Friday June 7 from 2pm to 6pm and Saturday, June 8 from 11am to 2pm.

Everybody is welcome.

Visit www.homefituk.co.uk to find out more.