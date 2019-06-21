Free roadshow at Market Weighton set to highlight Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling opportunities for businesses and community groups

The East Riding is gearing up to host some of the world’s top para-cyclists to the area in September and businesses, community representatives and residents are invited to a roadshow to find out how they can get involved.

The session will be held at the Market Weighton Community Hall on Thursday, June 27. Registration will be from 6.30pm with the roadshow taking place between 7pm and 9pm.

On Saturday, September 21, and as part of the 2019 UCI World Championships, the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will see world-class riders leave Beverley and pass through Market Weighton, Holme upon Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith to the finish in Harrogate.

In order for local communities to get involved on the day, event organisers Yorkshire 2019, in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, are holding a free roadshow to give residents, businesses and community groups the opportunity to learn about the championships and ways of getting involved.

Those attending will see a short presentation which will include information on the route, advice on how to make the most of the event and the chance to ask any questions.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will have world-class athletes taking part, some of whom will be looking for qualifying times for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

“We want local communities along the route to get involved and give these cyclists a very warm East Riding welcome and this roadshow will give people ideas as to how they can take part and make the event a success.”

For more information or to book free tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2019-uci-road-world-championships-roadshow-market-weighton-tickets-63191800376