Former Pocklington School pupil Lewis on finance services mission

A former Pocklington School pupil is aiming to help soldiers and veterans gain a place on the property ladder.

A new financial services company has been launched in Pocklington to meet demand following a boom in housing.

Apex Mortgage and Protection UK will operate a 12-strong team of mortgage and insurance specialists at its offices at The Pavement.

The business is being led by managing director Lewis Papa, a former commando who is also providing a special service to serving soldiers and military veterans.

Mr Papa said: “The housing market is booming with hundreds of new homes being built in the town.

“But like many small towns the High Street banks are withdrawing their local services and we are stepping in to fill the gap and provide product choices for customers.

“We are providing a whole range of market services to local people to ensure they have access to the most competitive rates for mortgages and insurance.

“At the same time I am leading a service dedicated to serving soldiers and veterans to provide advice they can trust while also bringing in three Army veterans onto our team.”

Mr Papa joined the Army after leaving Pocklington School. He became a member of the elite 148 Battery part of 29 Commando and saw active service in Afghanistan.

Mr Papa, a former player at Pocklington Rugby Club, added: “Pocklington is a thriving community and we intend to play our part in the local economy helping local people and businesses continue to succeed and by creating jobs.”