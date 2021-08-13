Former Market Weighton chapel receives revamp as companies enjoy success

Staff returned to ‘Simplytrak House’ on York Road, Market Weighton, on Tuesday, August 3.

Inside the former Wesleyan Chapel named ‘Simplytrak House’ on York Road is SAAS Global (Software And Advertising Services), the company behind Forward and Thinking, Simplytrak, and Wold Outdoor.

SAAS Global is the holding company for Simplytrak – vehicle tracking and telematics specialists, Forward and Thinking – a dedicated advertising, media buying and commercial production company, and Wold Outdoor the group’s digital media tower builder and property development arm.

The chapel has been home to the sister companies for eight years since founder directors Andrew and Alison Johnson purchased the building.

After many months of home working, and with the end of lockdowns and restrictions finally in sight, the directors made the decision to go ahead with a full office refurb to welcome everyone back to face-to-face working.

Andrew said: “We went to town on what was already a great place to work.”

Alison added: “To see the amazement on the faces of the team and the buzz about the office was incredible. This team surpassed our high expectations during lockdown, and they deserve the best possible work environment.”