Former Market Weighton chapel receives revamp as companies enjoy success
Market Weighton’s residents may be surprised to learn that an award-winning software and advertising agency resides on its high street.
Inside the former Wesleyan Chapel named ‘Simplytrak House’ on York Road is SAAS Global (Software And Advertising Services), the company behind Forward and Thinking, Simplytrak, and Wold Outdoor.
SAAS Global is the holding company for Simplytrak – vehicle tracking and telematics specialists, Forward and Thinking – a dedicated advertising, media buying and commercial production company, and Wold Outdoor the group’s digital media tower builder and property development arm.
The chapel has been home to the sister companies for eight years since founder directors Andrew and Alison Johnson purchased the building.
After many months of home working, and with the end of lockdowns and restrictions finally in sight, the directors made the decision to go ahead with a full office refurb to welcome everyone back to face-to-face working.
Andrew said: “We went to town on what was already a great place to work.”
Alison added: “To see the amazement on the faces of the team and the buzz about the office was incredible. This team surpassed our high expectations during lockdown, and they deserve the best possible work environment.”
Thanks to growth during the pandemic, SAAS now employs nine people, Simplytrak has grown to seven people, and Forward and Thinking has reached 13 staff bringing the company total to 29 with two vacancies.