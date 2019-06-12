Firm’s £1,200 for children’s cancer charity

A Thixendale rapeseed oil business has raised more than £1,200 for children affected by rare renal tumours.

Throughout 2018, the team at Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil raised the money for the Our B.O.Y’s fund through sales of a limited edition Lime Oil and sporting events including the York 10k and a relay team in the York marathon.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Jennie Palmer said: “We were inspired to make Our B.O.Y’s fund our charity of the year after one of my son’s school friends developed metastatic clear cell sarcoma of the kidney (CCSK) aged just 6.

“Thankfully now clear of the disease, his mum, Lucy Kitson set up the fund to fund research into kinder treatments, and a cure for paediatric rare renal tumors.”

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s charity of the year for 2019 is Hull based charity Nice 2b Nice that works as part of the Life for a Kid Foundation.

It was set up five years ago with the aim to help children in need in the Hull and East Riding area and to date have helped hundreds of children and their families.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds.

They now produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on their award-winning rapeseed oil that is produced exclusively from home.

Their Yorkshire Wolds grown rape is pressed, blended, bottled and labelled on the family farm.