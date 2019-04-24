Figures show gender pay gap across the East Riding

Women in the East Riding effectively went without pay for nearly five months last year due to the gender pay gap, new figures show.

Recently, all companies with 250 or more staff were required to report their gender pay figures, with more than three-quarters of companies nationally showing a gap in pay favouring male employees.

In the East Riding, Office of National Statistics figures show that women in work earned an average annual salary of £16,998 in 2018 – 41% lower than the average man’s salary of £28,739. It means that, in effect, women in the East Riding worked for free from August 4 last year.

The average pay figures are calculated using a median, rather than mean, average, to stop them being skewed by particularly small or large pay packets.

The difference in pay can partly be explained by the number of women in part-time work. An estimated 27,000 women in the East Riding were in part-time work last year, around 47% of the female workforce. Despite that, the difference in pay was still evident in full-time roles: men in the area earned an average of £30,662 last year, and women £23,387 – 24% less.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Big employers clearly aren’t doing enough to tackle the root causes of pay inequality and working women are paying the price.”

Minister for women and equalities, Penny Mordaunt, said: “Actions to tackle the gender pay gap are good for business. That’s why we have produced support to help employers close their gaps.”