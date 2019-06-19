Farm business opens second Wagyu eatery

A local farming business is taking its top quality produce from ‘gate to plate’ with the opening of a new restaurant.

Warrendale Farms Ltd last week opened a second restaurant after the booming success of its eatery in York.

The Wagyu Bar and Grill in York. There are plans to open more restaurants.

The first Wagyu Bar and Grill restaurant was unveiled earlier this year on Low Petergate in York and it prides itself on being able to show where the locally produced beef is sourced from.

The ‘gate to plate’ offering has now been reproduced in Harrogate with the company taking over the Jamie’s Italian site on Parliament Street.

Wagyu beef is renowned for its exquisite taste and texture and both restaurants are serving the finest quality Wagyu steaks and burgers sourced locally from the land around Warter.

Warrendale Wagyu was established in July 2017 after taking on one of the largest Wagyu herds in the UK and it has gone from strength to strength.

Food at the Wagyu Bar and Grill in York. There are plans to open more restaurants.

Restaurant project manager Adrian Hunter said: “We open the York restaurant in March which has been very well received.

“We’ve managed to get a lot of repeat business from the local community which is terrific. We have now opened the site in Harrogate which was occupied by Jamie’s Italian restaurant on Parliament Street.

“The dining area is over two floors and a terrace which will be absolutely gorgeous in the summer.

“There’s plenty of people talking about it and we hope it will match York’s success.

“There are plans to open more restaurants at other sites in Yorkshire.

“We have a unique selling point as we can actually tell the customer exactly where the beef has been reared.

“This is truly a gate to plate concept with our beef being reared and sourced through Warrendale Farm.

“Wagyu beef is an outstanding product, but we also serve other food to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, including vegan and vegetarian dishes.”

Visit www.wagyubarandgrill.co.uk for more details.