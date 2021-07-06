East Yorkshire poultry business sponsors promising junior kart racer

Jakub Trzeciak is pictured with his kart near his Yorkshire Wolds home.

Soanes Poultry has provided nine year old Jakub Trzeciak with racing overalls and financial support as he travels all over the country to compete in the Honda Cadet Class for eight to 12 year olds.

Jakub’s biggest achievements include finishing third in the Woodthorpe Kart Club Championship in 2019, when he was the youngest in the class, and being awarded Woodthorpe Kart Club 2019 Honda Cadet Drivers’ Driver of the Year. His latest success was a podium place in the Cadet Kart Championship at Fulbeck Kart Club on 4th July.

Jakub’s father, Piotr Trzeciak is the dispatch manager at Soanes Poultry and is grateful for his employer’s generous contribution.

He said: “Jakub was five when he first sat in a kart, and he got the bug immediately. He has great potential and the sponsorship from Soanes and other local businesses will help him on his way.”