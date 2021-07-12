Developer warns of construction site dangers ahead of the summer holidays

Linden Homes said construction sites are not playgrounds and playing on them can have potentially serious consequences. Photo submitted.

The developer, part of Vistry Group, has issued the timely reminder as schools across the East Yorkshire region prepare for the end of term and the anticipated lifting of restrictions.

Gary Thomas, Vistry HSS advisor, said: “Sadly, each year, a number of children are injured as a result of construction site accidents in the UK. Boredom, long summer evenings and children can be a dangerous combination!

“Children don’t always perceive danger as adults do. Construction sites are not playgrounds and playing on them can have potentially serious consequences.

“The summer holidays and perhaps some new-found ‘freedom’ following a review on Covid restrictions prompt timely reminder to children and parents about the dangers of construction.

“We would appeal to parents to check that their youngsters are in a safe environment when playing.

“While our developments have clear signage and are secured in non-operating hours, much of the machinery and materials we use remain on site – which could have very serious consequences if in the wrong hands.

“Our site teams are advised to be extra vigilant during the school holidays and weekends when it comes to controlling access to the site by unauthorised personnel.