Businesses urged to join Candlelighters’ Bright Sparks Challenge to raise vital funds

The Bright Sparks Challenge will be supporting children like Charlie, who is from Market Weighton.

Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is launching its Bright Sparks Challenge – a new initiative to join forces with local businesses and raise vital funds.

Bright Sparks is an opportunity for employees to develop creative, entrepreneurial and business skills while in turn supporting the local community by entering the challenge.

Upon entering the challenge, teams of up to eight employees are tasked with turning tea-light candles into the biggest pot of money that they can.

They will be supporting children such as Charlie from Market Weighton.

He was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis before his third birthday.

Charlie’s mum Shelley said: “From the moment we arrived at Leeds Children’s Hospital, four years ago, Candlelighters have been amazing to us and Charlie. They provide funding to support three Play Workers at Leeds Children’s Hospital, who play with Charlie using distraction techniques – their role has always been vital for our visits.

“On each visit to the hospital we also visited The Square, this was our chance to have a rest before the hour journey back home.”