Britcom says goodbye to long serving workers

Britcom has said goodbye to two very experienced and long-serving members of staff this month, following their retirement after many years’ remarkable service.

Terry Jewell joined Britcom 25 years ago as a truck valeter.

It soon became apparent that Terry could contribute much more, and has since been Britcom’s site manager for many years, responsible for organising transport, managing the yard at the 14 acre site in Market Weighton (often more than 400 units) and supervising the valeting team.

Terry has always been very hands on and was often seen up a ladder cleaning vehicles or taking photos and everything was done with great attention to detail.

There is no doubt that his wide variety of skills and wit will be sorely missed by everyone.

Dave Wilson joined Britcom 17 years ago to drive the Britcom truck and trailer delivering trucks to ports and customers across the UK.

Dave was a great ambassador for Britcom during his travels and upon the announcement of his retirement, messages came flooding in via social media – not something Dave himself has embraced as yet, but it is clear to see that people far and wide, both inside and outside of Britcom have great respect for him.

In recognition of their contribution over the years, a gathering was held at Britcom’s head office.

Joint MD Chris Urwin said: “As a company, we have been very fortunate to employ Terry and Dave for such a length of time and couldn’t have wished for two more loyal and committed employees, so we hope they enjoy their well-earned retirements.”