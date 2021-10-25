Blue Sky Day Nursery scoops more than £6,000 from Love Your High Street fund

The Blue Sky Day Nursery received £6,156 from the fund.

Blue Sky Day Nursery received a grant of £6,156 to convert an empty building into the bespoke area for children.

Since relaunching the fund in April 2020, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has helped more businesses, local town/parish councils and organisations by offering grants of up to £10,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund might be used to support a new business venture, innovative projects that help create the high street as a destination, the diversification of a high street/rural business – for example, an activity to help the business retain a high street presence, such as creating an online offer, or a new delivery service. The fund has also supported projects that will help prepare a business to recover after the Covid crisis.

Applications are still welcome from businesses, property owners, town and parish councils, event organisers; or business groups who are collaborating to make a difference on their high street. This might be something physical, or just a great idea which creates a stronger high street presence and community.

Jo Watson, area manager for Blue Sky Day Nursery, said: “The Love Your High Street grant has been a very useful and a simple process when it came to refitting the front of our nursery. We required a complete refit which included new windows and steps and thankfully our application was accepted.”

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Love Your High Street fund is making a real difference in supporting East Riding businesses to not only recover from the pandemic, but also to flourish and prosper after the restrictions.”