Bellway Homes offering free Adult Mental Health Aware training session to local groups

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director.

The Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England accredited course will be delivered online by the company’s group health and safety manager Claire Birkhead who is a qualified instructor.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that a quarter of people in the UK experienced mental health issues every year – a frightening statistic that will surely have sky-rocketed over the last 15-months of worry, lockdowns and social isolation.

“Bellway has been very proactive during this time in ensuring the mental well-being of staff, especially while people were furloughed, and its MHFA training has proved extremely useful to all those who have taken the course.”

A street scene of Ambler's Grange in Pocklington.

Delivered over half a day session to a maximum of eight people, the course Bellway Yorkshire is offering provides a general overview of mental health problems and how to break the stigma surrounding such issues.