Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs present Soanes Poultry with certificate of thanks

Soanes Poultry’s MD Nigel Upson and Driffield AFVBC’s founder Ian Dewar.

A representative of a local branch of the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs (AFVBC) visited a Wolds-based business to give thanks for its generosity.

Founder of Driffield AFVBC, Ian Dewar, presented a certificate of thanks to Soanes Poultry’s MD Nigel Upson.

Mr Dewar said: “Since the formation of Driffield’s AFVBC in 2019, many companies have stepped forward and offered their support. Soanes Poultry here in the Middleton was one of the first and their regular donations of prizes to our monthly raffles have been much appreciated in both substance and taste.”

Mr Upson said: “As a company, we pride ourselves on supporting local community groups from food banks to sports teams.