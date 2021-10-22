Apex leaders shine as guest speakers at Pocklington School’s business and networking event

Headmaster Toby Seth and Joan Gough (president of the Old Pocklingtonian Association) with Lewis and Josh Papa. Photo courtesy of Pocklington School

The guest speakers for the evening were former pupils and brothers Josh and Lewis Papa who launched the award-winning Apex Mortgage and Protection UK Ltd in Pocklington in 2019.

The company has grown from four to 40 specialist advisors since its formation, has added a Wills and Trust Division as well as a Commercial Finance Brokering arm.

It has recently won two UK Enterprise Awards.

At the event, Pocklington School headmaster Toby Seth hosted a Q&A session with Lewis and Josh to discover their career journeys and the skills they have developed and used to become directors of a fast growing, ambitious business.

Mr Seth said: “Our careers and business network events are always hugely popular, and it was great to see so many of our sixth form students in attendance.

“The Papa brothers have an inspirational story to tell, which includes not just success, but setbacks and challenges too.

“Their honest and candid answers showed how, through being resilient and committed, they have built a thriving business which they continue to develop and grow.”

Josh Papa said: “We thoroughly enjoyed presenting to the pupils, teachers and Old Pocklingtonians, telling our story of how our business started and has been growing throughout the pandemic.

“The networking after was also a valuable source of making new contacts within the school network and fielding questions from the pupils was insightful and rewarding.

“It was great to be able to give back to the school which gave us so much.”