£4,000,000 Broadhelm Business Park development to create 50 new jobs

A new phase of the 22-acre Broadhelm Business Park is set to get underway following planning approval by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The £4,000,000 plan will see the creation of 24,300 sq ft of light industrial warehouse and trade counter space.

Work is set to begin this summer and will create up to 50 new jobs for the local area, across construction and local supply chain, as well as new positions with occupiers.

The business park adjoins the arterial A1079 on the edge of Pocklington.

Permission for the expansion follows the completion of the Helmsley Court development. All eight units sold upon completion of the development to local companies.

Development at the park is being carried out by The Broadhelm Venture, a joint venture between York-based property company, Helmsley Group and East Riding based Broadvale Developments.

Ed Harrowsmith, a director at Helmsley Group, said: “The previous phases of the development have really taken off, with lots of interest from both local and national businesses.

“This success has paved the way for the next phase which will see us being able to offer even more occupier and employment opportunities.”

Jonathan Atkinson, managing director of Broadvale Developments, added: “Broadhelm Business Park has already proven to be, not only a successful commercial site, but one that has provided a vital link between the town of Pocklington to local employment opportunities.”